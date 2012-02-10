Jul/Aug 2013

So you want to be a writer?

Welcome to the Writers' Corner! This is the place for you if you're a teen writer, an adult writer, or a wannabe writer! You can find out everything you need to know about writing for devozine. You can also find our upcoming themes and expanded theme questions (these questions will help you to know what we're looking for), view our writing guidelines, get a tip or two on good writing, or get a recommendation for a good book on writing. You can even send us your meditation from this page.

Contact Us

Do you have a book on writing you'd like to recommend? Write to devozine@upperroom.org and tell us about it!

Writers Guidelines for Daily Meditation

The daily meditations in devozine are written by real people -- like you! These meditations are 250 words or less in length and are grouped according to weekly themes. Be sure to mention which theme you are writing for, and send your meditation to us by e-mail, Fax, US Mail, or submit it online.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE?

Our purpose is to help youth develop a lifelong practice of prayer and spiritual reflection. devozine is designed to help readers grow in their faith and explore the relevancy of the Christian faith for the issues they face. Undergirded by scripture, devozine will aid youth in their prayer life, introduce them to spiritual disciplines, help them shape their concept of God, and encourage them in the life of discipleship.

WHAT IS devozine?

A bimonthly, 80-page magazine for youth Written by youth and by adults who care about them Each issue focuses on eight or nine themes. Each theme includes weekday readings and weekend features, enough for two months. Meditations may be read in chronological or random order. Meditations may be expressed through scripture, prose, poetry, prayers, stories, songs, art, or photographs. Readers and writers include persons of many different denominations and cultures.

WHO WILL ENJOY IT?

Youth ages 12-18 who seek personal devotional readings Youth groups who seek devotional reflections Adults who seek to understand youth spirituality

HOW DO I WRITE FOR THE PUBLICATION?

Daily meditations should be 150-250 words long. Poetry and prayers should be short to moderate in length -- 10 to 20 lines. Think about the purpose of the meditation -- what do you want it to evoke in the reader? Style notes: Simply written (preferably in youth language), realistic and relevant to life experiences of youth, does not need to be overtly religious but should help to open youth to the life of faith that we all seek, inclusive of multicultural experiences Language guidelines: Try to use language that is non-sexist and inclusive of everyone (examples are words such as humankind, persons, or everyone instead of mankind or men in the familiar generic sense). We encourage the use of a wide range of biblical images for God. May include scripture verse or suggested text (state version of Bible used) May include a reflective element: brief prayers, quotes, reflection or journaling questions, action ideas, or other items. Prayers should use honest, straightforward, conversational language.

WHAT ARE SOME TIPS FOR DEVOTIONAL WRITING?

Devotional writing should invite people to come closer to God.

Devotional writing should tell about real experiences of real people who are struggling to apply their faith to daily life.

Devotional writing should express only one main idea. It should leave one memorable image with the reader.

Devotional writing should lead persons into further conversation with God after they finish reading the meditation.

Your journal can be a great source of devotional writing because your journal records your real thoughts about your experiences.

HOW DO I PREPARE MY MEDITATION?

Typed or handwritten, doubled-spaced on 8 1/2" x 11" paper/or as an email or online submission Accompanied by a self-addressed, stamped envelope (SASE) for return. We cannot acknowledge or return meditations submitted without a SASE, so please keep a copy of what you submit.

HOW WILL I KNOW IF MY MEDITATION IS ACCEPTED?

If we choose to use your meditation, we will notify you before publication. Along with your letter of acceptance, you will receive a blue permission card and a W-9 (IRS form) that must be completed, signed and returned before you will receive payment. Meditations not chosen for publication will be returned only if you have sent a SASE. Because of the number of meditations we receive, we are unable to check the status of submissions under consideration or submissions without a SASE that are not selected. We pay $25 for weekday meditations ($15 if we use your submission as a reflection for another meditation). Payment will be made at the time of acceptance.

WILL MY MEDITATION BE EDITED?

Devozine reserves the right to edit a meditation for length, clarity, grammatical correctness, and biblical/theological integrity. We are committed to preserving the integrity of the writer's style, voice, language, and personal experience whenever possible.

HOW CAN I FIND OUT ABOUT UPCOMING THEMES?

Check the Writers' Corner on our website for a list of themes for upcoming issues, as well as starter questions to spark your creativity. For a printed copy of upcoming themes and starter questions, send us a SASE.

MAIL OR EMAIL MANUSCRIPTS TO:

Sandy Miller, Editor

1908 Grand Avenue

P. O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Email: devozine@upperroom.org

Submit your meditation online

WHAT OTHER INFORMATION DO I NEED TO INCLUDE?

Name

Age/Birth date (if you are younger than 25)

Mailing Address

E-mail Address

Phone

FAX

(Please alert us if your contact information changes after you submit a meditation.)

Thank you for offering your gifts to devozine and to our readers!

Writers Guidelines for Weekend Articles

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE?

Our purpose is to help youth develop a lifetime pattern of prayer and spiritual reflection. devozine is designed to help readers grow in their faith and explore the relevancy of the Christian faith for the issues they face. Undergirded by scripture, it will aid youth in their prayer life, introduce them to spiritual disciplines, help them shape their concept of God, and encourage them in the life of discipleship.

WHAT IS devozine?

A bimonthly, 80-page magazine for youth Written by youth and adults who care about them Each issue focuses on eight or nine themes. Each theme includes weekday readings and weekend features, enough for two months. Meditations may be read in chronological or random order. Themes may be expressed through scripture, prose, poetry, prayers, stories, songs, art, or photographs. Readers and writers include persons of many different denominations and cultures.

WHO WILL ENJOY IT?

Youth ages 12-18 who seek personal devotional readings Youth groups who seek devotional reflections Adults who seek to understand youth spirituality

WHO CAN WRITE A WEEKEND FEATURE ARTICLE?

Youth or adults willing to work with the devozine staff to provide a certain "twist" on the weekly theme. These articles are usually recruited. If you have an idea for a weekend article for a particular theme, please e-mail smiller@upperroom.org a brief proposal of what you would like to write. This gives us a chance to offer input or to let you know if the weekend for that theme has already been recruited before you write the entire article.

HOW SHOULD I WRITE?

Word Count: Weekend feature articles should be 500-600 words long and should be related to the theme for the week -- with a "twist." Graphics: Think about ideas for graphics and suggest them to the editor. Next Day Stretch: As you write, think about what you can do to give the feature a reflective element. You may want to encourage readers to dig deeper by offering a question or questions for reflection, a suggestion for action, tips for ongoing practice of spiritual disciplines, a directed or open-ended prayer, a biblical passage to explore, or a suggestion for journaling or starting a journal. Format: Make your article invitational and reader-friendly. Try not to have long blocks of copy; or use subtitles, sidebars, or bulleted lists to break copy into smaller sections. Language Guidelines: We seek to use language that is non-sexist and inclusive of everyone (examples: humankind, persons, or everyone, instead of mankind or men in the familiar generic sense). We encourage the use of a wide range of biblical images of God.

HOW MAY I SUBMIT MY ARTICLE?

You may mail your article by mail (hard copy, double-spaced), FAX it (615-340-7267), e-mail it to smiller@upperroom.org, or submit it online.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN MY ARTICLE IS ACCEPTED?

You will receive a letter of acceptance along with a copy of your edited article to review, as well as a blue permission card and W-9 (IRS form) to complete, sign, and return. Payment is $100 and will be made upon receipt of completed permission card and W-9.

MAIL MANUSCRIPTS TO:

Sandy Miller, Editor

1908 Grand Avenue

P. O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

OR FAX TO:

615-340-7267

OR E-MAIL TO:

smiller@upperroom.org

OR SUBMIT ONLINE

WHAT OTHER INFORMATION DO I NEED TO INCLUDE?

Legal Name

Name as you wish it to appear on article

Mailing Address

E-mail Address

A short bio (youth-friendly, please!)

(Please alert us if your contact information changes after you submit a meditation.)

Thank you for offering your gifts to devozine and to our readers!

Submit a devo

Good news! It is now possible to submit your meditations right here on our website for possible publication in devozine. Please fill out the following information, then paste or type your meditation into the text box below. Be sure to check out our Writers' Guidelines for help in writing meditations and in submitting them.

If you want to receive the latest news about writing for devozine or other helpful information about writing, sign up on our Writers' E-mail List.