-
What Is The Upper Room daily devotional guide?
The Upper Room daily devotional guide contains meditations that show real people struggling to live faithfully in real-life situations, with the Bible as the touchstone for and measure of faithful living. The writers of the daily meditations that appear in The Upper Room are both laity and clergy and come from around the world. However, all in some way reflect the belief that God wills only good for each of us and that God calls us to lives of love, forgiveness, and service to others, according to the example of Christ.
Click here to read today's The Upper Room daily devotion.
Click here for the latest blog posts.
-
¿Qué es la guía de meditaciones diarias El Aposento Alto ?
El Aposento Alto es la edición en español de The Upper Room . Contiene meditaciones que muestran las luchas de las personas por vivir fieles en su fe en las situaciones reales de la vida con la Biblia como medida de una vida de fe. Los escritores/as de las meditaciones diarias que aparecen en El Aposento Alto son laicos/as y pastores/as y provienen de todas partes del mundo.
Más infornación.
Click here to read today's El Aposento Alto daily devotion.
-
Welcome to Weavings
Weavings, a thematic, quarterly journal. Its mission is to promote informed, committed spiritual growth by exploring how God’s life and human lives are being woven together in the world. Weavings seeks to thread together some of the unraveled ends of Christian life—personal formation and social transformation, individual renewal and church renewal, prayer and ministry, contemplation and mission. read more
-
The devozine Story
devozine® is a devotional lifestyle magazine (devozine for short!) designed just for youth. It is written by teenagers and by adults who work with and care about teens.
The magazine was launched in 1996 after a small group of teens in South Dakota challenged the church to come up with a magazine "just for them." devozine's purpose is to help young people 14-19 years old develop a lifelong practice of spending time with God and of reflecting on what God is doing in their lives. Read more about the devozine story here.
-
Find out More about Pockets
Pockets® is a 48-page devotional magazine for children ages 6-12, published by The Upper Room®.
Launched in 1981, the magazine began as a response to parents and grandparents who wanted a devotional magazine especially for children. The magazine is published 11 times per year. (January/February is a combined issue). read more
-
Alive Now
Alive Now magazine seeks to nourish people who are hungry for a sacred way of living.
Alive Now is a thematic, bi-monthly magazine that seeks to nourish people who are hungry for a sacred way of living. This four-color, 48-page publication of The Upper Room speaks to the opportunities and challenges of following Christ in the modern world. Scripture and prayer are two foundational cornerstones of content. We accept freelance theme-based writing that is submitted either by mail or electronically and strive to represent the widest possible diversity (theological, geographical, denominational, racial, cultural) among our writers. read more
MAKE AN IMPACT
Your Gifts Matter
Giving to The Upper Room connects millions of people to God and a community of prayer each day.
RESOURCES
In the Wisdom Years
The older adult years can be a rich time full of vitality, purpose, and growth. Upper Room resources provide opportunities for you to grow spiritually and mentally and to pass on your wisdom to others.
PREPARE THE WAY
Prepare the Way!
While we prepare our homes for the coming of the Christ child, we often forget our hearts need preparation as well. Grow with community and learn online through the Prepare the Way eCourse.