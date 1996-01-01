The devozine Story

devozine® is a devotional lifestyle magazine (devozine for short!) designed just for youth. It is written by teenagers and by adults who work with and care about teens.

The magazine was launched in 1996 after a small group of teens in South Dakota challenged the church to come up with a magazine "just for them." devozine's purpose is to help young people 14-19 years old develop a lifelong practice of spending time with God and of reflecting on what God is doing in their lives. Read more about the devozine story here.