Pockets® was a 48-page Christian devotional magazine for children ages 6-12, published by The Upper Room from 1981–2020.

Launched in 1981, Pockets was a devotional magazine for children ages 6-12 that included full-color photos and illustrations, stories, poems, games, mission-focused activities, daily scripture readings, non-fiction articles, and contributions from children.

View other resources from The Upper Room specifically for children.

